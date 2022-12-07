Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say

A Texas man arrested in Indiana last month was hauling 130 kilos of suspected cocaine on I-70 in what local authorities called the largest seizure in decades.

Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50, of Ennis, Texas, was stopped driving the semi on Nov. 30 after investigators acted on a tip that a shipment of drugs would be passing through Marion County, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said Tuesday.

Detectives deployed narcotics K-9 Mina who alerted authorities to a positive odor of drugs on the semi-tractor and trailer.

Investigators then located approximately 130 kilos of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $13 million, police said.

“This is the largest seizure I’ve seen since I’ve been doing this work,” Sgt. Paul McDonald, who has served with the department’s drug interdiction unit for 22 years, told FOX59 Indianapolis. “We’ve had some significant seizures, but this is the largest.”

While police said Alonzo-Vargas told officers that he planned to make what he described as a legitimate delivery in Plainfield, Indiana, the destination of the drugs was unclear, the station reported.

“When you’re talking 130 kilos of cocaine, that’s a significant seizure no matter where you are,” Mike Gannon, DEA assistant special agent in charge, told the outlet. “You know how many drug suppliers could be moving that on the streets in all different communities?”

Alonzo-Vargas was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case and will make the final decision on charges.