Texas man charged with kidnapping woman, keeping her captive in trailer for 4 years

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman and keeping her captive in a trailer in Houston for four years.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was arrested on Wednesday night and faces a kidnapping charge. He was being held in the Harris County jail.

Prosecutors said he kept the unidentified victim inside the trailer with all the exits locked and burglar bars on the windows, FOX Houston reported.

A police officer tried to cut a chain to a padlock using bolt cutters and the fire department had to use power tools to cut the burglar bars. The victim called 911 while Segura was at work and said she was being held hostage, KTRK-TV reported. It was not immediately clear how the victim obtained the phone.

Segura’s friend, Auseilsaul Contreras, told the news outlet that his friend was innocent.

“I (saw) them together. They came to our house sometime when we had parties and everything. They were good. I don’t know what they’re saying,” Contreras said.

Segura’s bond was set at $150,000. Should he post bond, he is ordered to wear a GPS monitoring system and stay at least 200 feet away from the victim.