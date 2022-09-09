Texas man claimed 6-month-old baby taken in stolen vehicle to get faster response, authorities say

A Texas man who claimed his 6-month-old baby was in the backseat of his stolen vehicle to get a quicker police response is now charged with a crime himself after authorities were scrambling Wednesday to find the child.

Anthony Ray Gray, 38, is charged with filing a false report after the child was found unharmed in a relative’s home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a baby inside around 5 a.m. at a gas station. The father got out of the Jeep Cherokee and left it running.

He allegedly said he had his six-month-old baby in the backseat.

A few minutes later two men got out of the Kia Optima and got into the Jeep and drove off, according to Fox Houston.

Authorities launched a search and the Jeep was found two hours later. A relative of the baby called authorities after seeing news reports of the missing child and said the baby was safe.

Gray allegedly said he lied to authorities about false kidnapping so authorities could respond faster.