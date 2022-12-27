Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun

A Texas man dressed in women’s clothes allegedly snapped photos underneath a stall in a mall bathroom, then brandished a pepper ball gun as he was fleeing the scene, according to police.

Douglas Egan, 45, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photography.

A female victim noticed the cellphone underneath the stall on Christmas Eve at about 4:30 p.m. at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

The woman confronted the suspect, described as “a male that was dressed to look like a female,” who attempted to flee the mall.

Another person witnessed the confrontation and attempted to intervene, but the suspect allegedly reached into his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun then pointed it at the male witness.

The suspect then left the mall and a handgun could be seen in his waist band as he changed clothes, according to police.

Officers arrived and arrested the man. It was determined that the weapon was a pepper ball gun.

Egan is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a combined $30,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.