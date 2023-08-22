Texas man fires at suspects posing as maintenance workers through front door

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted break-in into a Dallas apartment unit where a man inside shot at two suspects through his front door, police said.

Ethan Rodriguez was in his apartment unit bathroom around 6 p.m. Saturday, when someone he didn’t recognize knocked on his door claiming to be a maintenance worker.

Rodriguez, who answered his digital doorbell and home security camera on his phone, said the suspect, identified as Aaron Contreras, 30, claimed to be a maintenance worker who was there to check the filter to the air conditioner, an affidavit obtained by FOX Dallas states.

TEXAS TATTOO SHOP BOSS FIRES EMPLOYEE, KILLS HIM IN ARGUMENT OVER FINAL PAYCHECK, POLICE SAY

Rodriguez is heard on the video telling Contreras he wasn’t home. Contreras, who was armed with a handgun, came back a few minutes later with a masked man, police said. Video footage taken from the doorbell camera shows both men taking turns trying to kick in the door.

At some point, Rodriguez grabbed his handgun and fired several shots through his front door. Contreras fired two rounds in response and fled with the other suspect.

Dallas police officers responded to the scene and found 13 bullet casings — 13 bullet holes exiting the front door and two more entering through the door.

Contreras was arrested Saturday by Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies on warrants for aggravated assault, deadly conduct and attempted burglary of a habitation, the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital.

He is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.