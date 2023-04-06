Texas man killed bar owner after she refused to serve him drink: Authorities

A Texas man shot and killed a bar owner Monday who refused to give him a drink, authorities said.

Wan Cho, 62, is accused of killing Chong Sun Wargny, 53, owner of the Happy Days Bar in Dallas, FOX Dallas reported. Cho faces murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Wargny was working the bar when Cho asked for a drink. When she ignored him, he called her a “b—-,” according to an arrest affidavit. Warngy responded to Cho with the same insult, and he left the bar.

Cho returned 15 minutes later and again requested a drink. When Wargny refused, Cho opened fire on her, authorities said.

Witnesses tried to restrain Cho, who also fired twice at a witness, but missed. He was arrested and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $525,000 bond.

In 2015, Cho was arrested after he became drunk inside a Korean restaurant and began swearing and yelling at customers after he was refused service. He allegedly punched someone in the mouth who was trying to calm him down.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to nine months of probation.