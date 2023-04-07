Texas man says moving company lost mother’s ashes after packing ‘with the silverware’

A Texas man said a moving company last year packed his mother’s ashes with his silverware and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Russell Jones told FOX Houston that he paid $22,000 for Coleman American Moving Services, an agent for Allied Van Lines, to move most of his belongings to storage last fall. He and his wife were planning to sell their home.

In January, the couple took the home off the market and his possessions came back on a flatbed truck filled with crates.

TEXANS SOUNDING SAFETY ALARMS AFTER LATEST BODY FOUND IN LAKE

“You can see through into the crates the covers on the crates are broken,” Jones told the news outlet. “It rained that day, we have several photos that are ruined. We were telling the movers not to move this, and we found when the box was delivered, there’s nothing in here.”

The remains are missing, he said.

“You packed my mother’s remains with the silverware,” Jones said.

Jones said he filed a claim with the company and was told to stop unpacking while it investigated the situation. It hasn’t yet, he said.

Coleman Allied said it offered Jones $1,000 for the missing ashes as a gesture of goodwill.

“Mr. Jones did not identify anything in his shipment as containing ‘human remains,’ nor did he notify anyone in our company of their presence in his shipment,” it told the news station.

The company noted that it is against company policy to transport human ashes.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

“We interviewed all members of the crews performing services, the salesperson, the customer service representative and the manager of the local facility,” a company statement said. “All confirmed that Mr. Jones never mentioned anything about ‘ashes’ or ‘human remains.’”