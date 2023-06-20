Texas man sentenced to life for shooting girlfriend 10 times, killing her

A 19-year-old Dallas, Texas man who pleaded guilty to shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend 10 times in 2022 and killing her has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Feb. 6, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to an apartment complex for reported gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old female suffering from 10 gunshot wounds to her chest, face and back.

The shooter, later identified as Armando Diaz, Jr., was not at the scene when officers arrived but was living at the apartment with his girlfriend.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Diaz’s mother who admitted to being aware of the murder and helping her son flee without calling 911.

Four days after the shooting, Diaz turned himself in to police, according to a press release from Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Diaz initially lied to the detective under questioning, but ultimately confessed to the crime.

He testified in court that he shot the 17-year-old girl with a .45 caliber Glock with a switch installed that converted the handgun into a fully automatic pistol.

Diaz also tried to rationalize the behavior by testifying that he was intoxicated and got into an argument with the 17-year-old victim.

The Collin County Medical Examiner testified during the trial that four of the gunshot wounds showed the victim was shot while in the fetal position on the ground.

Ultimately, Diaz pleaded guilty to murder and the jury punished him with a sentence of life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

“This man brutally shot his defenseless, teenaged girlfriend 10 times, at least four times while she was on the ground in a fetal position,” Willis said. “And the jury rightly saw through his lack of remorse.”