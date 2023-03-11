Texas man strangled mom because she wouldn’t give him her car: police

A Houston man has been charged with killing his mother after she refused to give him her car, police said Friday.

Miroslav Liliev Mishev, 30 is charged with capital murder in the death of 69-year-old Lilia Misheva. He is being held in Sutton County Jail and will be extradited back to Harris County, the Houston Police Department said.

Misheva was found dead by first responders in her apartment around 10:45 a.m. on March 2. The alleged killing stemmed from her refusal to give her son her 2015 Honda Civic.

After the killing, he fled with the car, a wallet and her cell phone, police said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined she died from strangulation.

Miroslav Liliev Mishev was later arrested by Sutton County Sheriff’s deputies in Sonora, Texas during a traffic stop.