Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide at office identified: reports

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Local officials have identified the Texas medical examiner killed by her estranged husband, a former college basketball star, who opened fire inside her second-floor office and then turned the gun on himself.

James Frost, 51, bypassed the security at an employee entrance to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office in Dallas around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he shot his estranged wife, Dr. Beth Frost, who worked in the building, local affiliate FOX 4 reported. James then reportedly suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police rushed to what Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown called “an active shooter situation” and evacuated the facility and an adjacent building, FOX 4 reported. James and Beth Frost were pronounced dead at the scene, Brown reportedly said.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a third person was hurt, though additional details were not provided.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Beth Frost lists the woman as having worked as a medical examiner for the Dallas County office since June 2020. She previously worked as a medical examiner in Arizona’s Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

James Frost, who went by Jed, according to the Morning News, was a member of the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball team in the early ’90s.

He reportedly went on to become a teacher and a basketball coach at the high-school and college levels.

Jed Frost also founded a leather goods business called “Frost,” the newspaper reported. The high-end company sold premium leather bags for as low as $5,000 and as much as $75,000, according to the report.

The company’s website includes a page titled, “The Beginning,” in which Jed wrote: “The inspiration for Frost bags came from a bag given to me by my wife, Beth, as a gift upon her graduation from medical school. The bag design was her concept, then built from a piece of raw cowhide. Ironically, the number 25, my college basketball jersey number, had been branded into the hide she selected.”

Information regarding a motive in the shootings was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment and confirmation.