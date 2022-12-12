Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on assault charge

Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested for assault on a family member in Texas early Monday morning, according to police records.

Beard, 49, was booked into the Travis County Jail at around 5:18 a.m. on a third degree felony charge of assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation, according to inmate records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested by the Austin Police Department. According to law enforcement, police were called to a home for a disturbance just after midnight.

The university acknowledged Beard’s arrest in a statement, via FOX Sports.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard joined the Longhorns in April 2021 after leading Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game and the 2018 Elite Eight. In his 12 seasons as a head coach, he is 274-115 and 164-72 as a Division I head coach.

In his first year at Texas, Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 overall record.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.