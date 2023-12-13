Texas middle school students hospitalized from eating candy laced with unknown substance

Police are investigating what was inside the candy that sent eight Texas middle school students to the hospital.

Early Tuesday afternoon, officials at Granbury Middle School, a city about an hour southwest of Fort Worth, reported that eight students had eaten the tainted candy, according to a post on Facebook by the City of Granbury.

The candy was brought to school by another student, according to city officials.

The students were taken to the hospital and are all reported to be fine and in good condition.

CALIFORNIA POLICE WARN PARENTS AFTER CHILD INGESTS THC-INFUSED CANDY RECEIVED AT HALLOWEEN SCHOOL EVENT

City officials said that the candy was tested for THC, which is the chemical compound in marijuana that gets people high, but that the candy all came back negative.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ ACTORS SUE CONNECTICUT SCHOOL BOARD, OTHERS AFTER POT-LACED CANDY LEFT ON BUS SICKENS SON

City officials also stated that the candy was initially believed to be a narcotic.

Police confirmed they are working with school officials on the incident and that more testing will be done as the investigation continues.

SIX CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER EATING CANNABIS GUMMIES AT AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM

Granbury Middle School officials and the Granbury Police were not immediately available for comment.