Texas mom arrested after dangling infant son out of third-story window: police

A Houston area mom was arrested for allegedly dangling her infant son out of a third-story apartment window, police said.

The Harris County Constable’s Office says 23-year-old Greondria Whitfield is charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Constable Mark Harman shared a photo of Whitfield holding her four-month-old son out the window of what investigators said is the third story of the apartment building.

FLORIDA COUPLE ARRESTED IN ‘BONE CHILLING’ CHILD ABUSE CASE, SPECIAL NEEDS 3-YEAR-OLD ‘ROTTING IN BED’: POLICE

Additional details on the circumstances of Greondria’s charges remain unclear at this time. Online court records show she remains in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Whitfield’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.