Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post

A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning.

The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and the Texas Military Department for added comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins initially reported on air about receiving a call from an orchard farm owner in Eagle Pass on Tuesday informing him of a shooting involving the National Guard member.

Sources later confirmed to Fox News the shooting is believed to have been self-inflicted.

