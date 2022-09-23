Texas Navy recruiter kills wife, fires at NCIS agents before being killed by deputies, authorities say

A Navy recruiter fatally shot his wife in their Texas home Thursday and injured an agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service before he was later killed by Texas authorities, officials said.

The shooting occurred when two NCIS agents were talking with a woman about domestic violence issues with her husband at a home in the Houston suburb Atascocita, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who described the incident as “something out of a movie.”

The woman was described as being in her mid-30s with two young children, ages 1 and 3. Both children were home at the time. The couple had other children who were in school at the time of the killing.

As the agents were leaving, the husband arrived at the home and shot his wife, who was holding one of the children, Gonzalez said. He then picked up one of the kids and ran outside and exchanged fire with both agents, authorities said.

One NCIS agent was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The unidentified suspect fled the location and authorities later learned he may have headed to a family member’s home. When deputies found him, he got out of a vehicle and shots were fired, Gonzalez said.

The unidentified suspect was killed. Both children were found bloodied but uninjured, Gonzalez said.

The agency is the civilian federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating felony crimes and protecting secrets for the Navy and Marine Corps.