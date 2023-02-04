Texas officer escapes after 18-wheeler strikes vehicle on icy highway; empty cruiser hit by 2 additional semis

A Forth Worth police officer escaped with minor injuries this week after his patrol vehicle was hit by the trailer of a jack-knifed 18-wheeler on an icy highway – and then hit two more time after he got out, police said.

The officer and his partner were responding to a crash on Interstate 20 when their vehicle was hit Thursday, according to FOX 4 in Dallas.

Only one officer was inside at the time of the first crash, police said.

The officer in the vehicle at the time of the crash was able to get out and was walking over to his partner when the cruiser was hit by the second 18-wheeler.

ICE STORM LEAVES AT LEAST 6 DEAD IN TEXAS IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS

“As the two officers worked together to get across the iced-over highway to a grassy median, a third 18-wheeler slid on the ice and struck the patrol vehicle,” the department said in a release on social media.

The second officer injured his ankle as the two struggled on foot on the ice.

1 DEAD IN TEXAS, MORE FLIGHT CANCELLED AS NATIONWIDE ICE STORM RAGES ON

Photos of the crash posted by police showed the vehicle completely totaled.

“Even though both officers sustained injuries, they immediately moved back to the highway and began checking on the people involved in the multiple accidents,” the department said. “STAY SAFE OUT THERE.”

The officers were hospitalized with minor injuries to their head and ankle and were released the same day, FOX 4 reported.

No one else was injured, police told Fox News Digital.