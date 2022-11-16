Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: ‘Sick of this boy’

The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old Texas boy, who was reported missing only to later be found dead inside a washing machine, have been charged in his death and are alleged to have sent graphic text messages to each other threatening to take the child’s life.

Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, have been charged in the death of their adopted son, Troy Koehler, who was found dead in a washing machine in July after he had been reported missing, KRIV-TV reported.

Jermaine Thomas has been charged with capital murder, and Tiffany Thomas has been charged with injury to a child by omission.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Koehler’s home after he was reported missing by the Thomas’, who claimed they had not seen him since the night before.

Authorities searched the residence for over an hour using a drone and canine assistance. After conducting a second search, a deputy looked through the lid of a top-loading washing machine in the utility room and discovered the young boy’s body at the bottom of the tub.

Court documents say that while the deputy yelled for help and tried to see if Koehler was breathing, Jermaine Thomas rushed over and pulled the boy out of the washing machine. Deputies instructed Thomas to place Koehler on the floor where they attempted to perform CPR while detaining both parents and removing them from the scene.

One deputy observed that Koehler’s clothes were damp and smelled of urine. Additionally, the boy’s pants were pulled down to his knees and visible bruising to his upper legs could be seen.

Authorities determined that it was unlikely Koehler had been inside the machine during a wash cycle and a medical examiner concluded he had suffered new and previous injuries. The incident was then ruled a homicide.

It was later learned that Child Protective Services had been alerted by Koehler’s school multiple times due to injuries witnessed on his body including black eyes and facial bruising.

Authorities also found text messages between the parents showing animosity toward the young boy, including a message threatening to “put him in the stove and turn it on” if he did not confess to eating cookies without permission.

“I need to get the (locks),” Jermaine Thomas allegedly texted Tiffany Thomas. “I’m going to end up kill him. You going to come home and he going to be hang from the f— tree outside.”

“F— that I’m for not doing s— for his birthday,” Tiffany Thomas allegedly said in another text. “I’m so sick of this boy. Like I’m really tired of him and don’t want him in this house no more.”

Three days before Koehler was reported missing, Tiffany Thomas reportedly said in a text, “This boy got life f—ed up. Why I come out the restroom from taking my shower and his funky a– is in the living room watching TV.”

The Thomas’ adopted Koehler from foster care in 2019, KTRK-TV reported.

According to court records, Jermaine Thomas’s bond was set at $2 million, and Tiffany Thomas’s bond was set at $150,000.