Texas police investigating Houston exec’s ‘pre-planned’ disappearance

A Texas construction executive has been found alive after police found his car “severely burned” in what police believe may have been a “pre-planned” disappearance.

The West University Place Police Department in Texas said Brett Detamore was reported missing around 9 a.m. on June 21 by his wife, according to FOX 26.

Detamore’s pickup truck was found shortly after he was reported missing in Houston’s Bear Creek Park, but was “severely burned,” according to West University Place Police Department Chief Ken Walker.

Walker said that most of the recognizing or identifying information had been destroyed,” but officers found a “secret VIN number” which connected the vehicle to Detamore.

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO 45 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

According to a LinkedIn profile, Detamore is the owner of Detamore Development, a construction and home building company.

A witness told police that they saw a male walking away from the burning vehicle on the morning that Detamore went missing, Walker said.

The police chief said a traffic camera located Detamore in his vehicle heading west at 4:21 a.m. on June 21, adding that no one was following him.

TEXAS POLICE LOOKING FOR EX-BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN APARTMENT PARKING LOT

A press release by the police department posted on Monday states that police have reason to believe Detamore may have been involved in his own disappearance.

“Based on evidence gathered thus far, it appears that Brett’s disappearance was pre-planned,” the press release states. “Our investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play at this time. We are diligently analyzing the available information to understand the motives and circumstances surrounding this decision.”

According to officials, Detamore was found on Tuesday.

“Brett Detamore has been found and has reunited with his family,” the West University Place Police Department said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Detamore and Detamore Development for comment.