Texas police officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training at elementary school

A police officer in Texas has been critically injured after being struck by gunfire during an active shooter training at an elementary school outside of Fort Worth.

The incident involving a female Sansom Park officer happened Saturday afternoon at David K. Sellars Elementary School in Forest Hill during an event that was “conducted and overseen by a third-party training contractor,” according to Forest Hill Police.

“The training provider is the one who provided the weapons. This was not a live fire training, that’s all I know. How the weapon was introduced, we don’t know,” Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, whom FOX4 News says was brought in to act as a spokesperson for Forest Hill Police, told reporters.

“At this time, there is not any reason to believe that there is a criminal element here, but obviously, anytime we have a shooting like this, we will conduct a thorough and proper investigation into it,” Spencer added.

AUSTIN POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF SHOOTOUT WITH ARMED SUSPECT HIDING ON RESTAURANT’S PATIO

Forest Hill Police said in a statement that it was “hosting a School Based Active Shooter Training” when “a Sansom Park Police Officer received a single gunshot wound.”

That officer was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, they added.

As of Monday morning, she is still recovering and her status has not changed, the Sansom Park Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Forest Hill Police informed the community on Friday about the training exercise, writing on Facebook, “there will be an active law enforcement presence in the area for several hours” and “Do not be alarmed, It is only TRAINING!”

The Texas Rangers and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the incident.

“Currently, we are asking everyone to please keep the injured officer, participating officers and all those affected by this tragic accident in your thoughts and prayers,” Forest Hill Police said.