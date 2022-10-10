Texas police searching for person responsible for drug-related shooting

Fort Worth police on Sunday continued searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people.

Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV.

Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

TEXAS’ LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, OCT. 9

NEWSOM CAMPAIGN PLACES PRO-ABORTION BILLBOARD IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger. Officers found multiple weapons at the scene that had been fired, police said.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs.

“We are saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to everyone effected by this tragedy,” police said in a statement.

TEXAS MOM SENTENCED TO LIFE AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO MURDER OF BEDRIDDEN DAUGHTER SHE LEFT ALONE TO GO PARTY

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the four victims.