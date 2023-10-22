Texas QB Quinn Ewers suffers apparent shoulder injury in win over Houston, ends game with sling on sidelines

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers exited a game with an apparent shoulder injury after he was tackled Saturday against the Houston Cougars.

Houston defender David Ugwoegbu delivered a big hit late in the third quarter. Ewers scrambled and picked up a few yards on third and 6 before he collided with Ugwoegbu.

The Cougars defensive lineman remained on the turf after the hit.

The Longhorns’ training staff evaluated Ewers, and he later made his way to the locker room. The sophomore signal-caller eventually emerged from the tunnel with an arm in a sling.

Maalik Murphy took over at quarterback when Texas got the ball back early in the fourth quarter.

Ewers threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns before he left the game. He threw a 42-yard touchdown to Xavier Worthy with 6:56 remaining in the first quarter to give the Longhorns a 14-0 lead over the Cougars.

Houston rallied from a 21-0 deficit and tied the game early in the third quarter.

Saturday’s game was the first meeting since 2002 between the former Southwest Conference foes, and the Longhorns have won seven straight in the series.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has faced the Longhorns before. Last season while at Texas Tech, he threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Red Raiders upset Texas 37-34 in overtime.

The Longhorns were coming off a disappointing loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners capped a 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left to get a 34-30 win over Texas.

Texas improved to 6-1 with the 31-24 win over Houston. The Cougars dropped to 3-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.