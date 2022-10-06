Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers expected to return vs. Oklahoma: report

The University of Texas will reportedly have its signal-caller under center for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma Saturday.

Quinn Ewers, who transferred to Texas from Ohio State during the offseason, is expected the start against the Sooners after missing the past month with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN.

In Texas’ Week 2 loss to Alabama, Ewers was injured at the end of the first quarter after being tackled by Alabama’s Dallas Turner. Ewers has suited up for each game since being sidelined but has not been healthy enough to play.

Sophomore quarterback Hudson Card has started for Texas since Ewers went down, going 2-1 in his absence. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the week that both quarterbacks will be prepared to play come Saturday.

“Both guys have prepared really well,” Sarkisian said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I thought both of them had a really good week of preparation. I think both of them are probably as healthy as they’ve been in about a month.

“Quinn has had to do it from a rehab perspective off the field. Hudson has kind of played through his injury. We feel very confident with both guys going into Saturday.”

Ewers will face an Oklahoma team that has lost two games in a row, including a blowout loss to TCU in Week 5, and has dropped out of the Top 25.

The Oklahoma defense allowed 668 yards and eight touchdowns against TCU and entered halftime down 41-17.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited the game against the Horned Frogs after taking a late hit to the head in the second quarter.

Sooners head coach Brent Venables did not offer up much information when asked about Oklahoma’s quarterback situation for Texas.

“Obviously, he’s the first one that went in last week,” Venables said Tuesday when asked if backup Davis Beville would be the choice under center, according to The Oklahoman. “We’ll have three quarterbacks taking reps this week and see how the week goes.”

Oklahoma has won six of its last seven games against Texas.