Texas’ quarterback situation uncertain with Quinn Ewers injury

Texas’ loss to Alabama affected more than just the win-loss column on Saturday.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide when he was hit by Dallas Turner. Ewers left the game with what was initially described as a sprained clavicle and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You lose your starting quarterback, that’s never fun,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “Then your backup gets in the game, and he’s halfway injured.”

According to multiple reports, Ewers suffered an SC sprain and will miss 2-3 weeks while he recovers.

Ewers was one of the top-rated quarterbacks coming out of high school and initially joined Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He beat out Hudson Card for the starting quarterback role.

ALABAMA MOCKS TEXAS WITH ‘HORNS DOWN’ CELEBRATION AFTER CLOSE WIN

In two games, Ewers was 25-for-36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

Card came into the game for Ewers but ended up suffering an ankle injury in the game as well, according to 247 Sports.

Sarkisian is expected to address the team’s quarterback concerns on Monday. The team has five other quarterbacks on the roster – Maalik Murphy, Charles Wright, Ben Ballard, Cole Lourd and Joe Tatum.

Texas is currently ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll and have a big game against UTSA on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.