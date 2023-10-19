Texas Rangers legend Ian Kinsler wears Team Israel jersey during ceremonial first pitch in ALCS

Ian Kinsler received a standing ovation when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Park on Wednesday night.

Kinsler spent eight of his 14 years in the Major Leagues with the Texas Rangers, picking up three All-Star nods playing in Arlington.

He was a 17th-round selection in the 2003 MLB Draft, but quickly became one of their top prospects, and eventually a fan favorite. He had two 30-30 seasons with the Rangers, and is now a special assistant to general manager Chris Young.

But on Wednesday night, he made it clear he had other things in mind aside from baseball.

Kinsler is American-Israeli, as his father is Jewish. In 2020, he obtained citizenship in Israel, and played for the country during the 2020 Olympics. Earlier this year, he managed Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

So, as the crowd roared seeing their favorite No. 3 take the field before the game started, Kinsler took the field rocking his Team Israel jersey.

Kinsler has the most stolen bases out of all Jewish players with 243.

Israel went 1-4 in the Olympics and 1-2 in the WBC. Kinsler won the WBC as a member of Team USA in 2017.

Kinsler, a member of the Rangers’ Hall of Fame, won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Texas won the first two games of the series, both in Houston, but as of publishing, the Rangers were down, 5-0 in Game 3 at their own home ballpark.