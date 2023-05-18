Texas science teacher shoots son, stepdaughter after assaulting wife, police say

A Texas middle school science teacher allegedly assaulted his wife and shot his son and stepdaughter in their Dallas-area home, police said.

The Mansfield Police Department said officers responded to the home just before 11 p.m. Tuesday about a domestic violence incident.

Thomas Boykin, 52, was inside the home and taken into police custody. Officers found a 13-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Medical City Arlington hospital.

Investigators believe Boykin had an argument with his wife and assaulted her. Afterward, he allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot the boy as he was sleeping in his bed and shot the stepdaughter right after.

Both victims underwent surgery and were in serious but stable condition.

Boykin’s wife fled the home and the stepdaughter called 911, police said. Boykin is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, family violence and serious bodily injury.

Boykin is an eighth-grade science teacher at Linda Jobe Middle School in Mansfield, Fox Dallas reported. Mansfield Independent School District has placed him on leave.

“The superintendent is moving forward with his proposed termination to the Board of Trustees for approval,” said Mansfield ISD in a statement.

Boykin’s wife is an assistant principal in the school district.