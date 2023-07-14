Texas sends third busload of migrants to Los Angeles in a month

For the third time in a month, Texas has sent a busload of migrants to Los Angeles, according to an announcement from Mayor Karen Bass’ office.

Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said a bus originating from Texas arrived around 12:40 p.m. local time at Union Station.

“The City has continued to work with City Departments, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year,” Seidl said in a statement.

Seidl said Bass’ administration activated its plan after becoming aware of the bus’ arrival on Wednesday.

Seidl’s statement did not provide more information about the number of migrants on board the bus. A report from the Los Angeles Times put the number at 35.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bass’ office and the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more details.

Thursday’s arrival comes about a month after another bus, originating from Texas and filled with about 30 migrants, arrived at St. Anthony’s Croatian Church in Chinatown.

And earlier this month, a second bus, also originating from Texas and carrying around 40 migrants, arrived at the same location.

The arrival of the busses has been part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to bring attention to the southern border by transporting migrants to left-leaning cities. He first began sending busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities last August and has said he will continue to do so until the federal government fixes the immigration crisis at the border.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Landon Mion contributed to this report.