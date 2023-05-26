Texas sergeant found dead in car, police investigating: ‘Heartbroken for him and his family’

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a Texas sergeant who was found dead inside his vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference that deputies were notified by a concerned citizen of a body inside a vehicle. Police say that when authorities arrived on the scene they found a sergeant with the Waller County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s Office dead inside the vehicle.

Police have not released the sergeant full name at this time and during a press conference, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz did not specify if the sergeant was found in a police cruiser or his personal vehicle.

Diaz went on to say that the agency is “heartbroken” over the loss.

“We want to express our condolences to our partner agency, Constable Smith, he’s got a great reputation in the area, we knew him before this, and we’re just really heartbroken for him and his family,” Diaz shared in a late night press conference.

MANHATTAN DA ANNOUNCES INDICTMENT AGAINST NYPD OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING ‘ERRATIC’ HOMELESS MAN ON VIRAL VIDEO

Authorities shared that a concerned citizen called police to notify them discover the agent.

“We’d like to highlight that it was a citizen who helped us discover this deputy,” Diaz continued. “And we’re just really thankful that we have people in the community that are still willing to make those phone calls and take an extra step.”

Investigators, along with the medical examiners, will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.