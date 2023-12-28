Texas shooting suspect accused of killing Army veteran was out on bond: police

Police in Texas said a man charged in the shooting death of a veteran was out on bond from a previous arrest.

Corey Antwon Thompson, 45, was arrested on Tuesday six days after the shooting death of 46-year-old Roderick Butler, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Thompson was charged in connection with the Dec. 20 murder of Butler, who was a U.S. Army veteran.

Authorities said that Thompson was out on bond from a previous arrest.

The deadly shooting took place outside of a Wells Fargo bank around 5 p.m. last Wednesday, police said.

Authorities previously said they believe Thompson targeted Butler near a strip center off McKinney Avenue and Pearl Street.

Butler’s body was found on the sidewalk outside the bank.

Emergency personnel responded and transported Butler to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, video footage of the incident showed the suspect walking up to Butler and shooting him in the face with “an assault style rifle.”

Photos released of the man believed to be Thompson show him carrying a gun, wearing blue latex gloves, a hoodie and a mask.

Police said they tracked him down because a woman called police saying a man matching his description tried to rob her.

She gave information about his vehicle, which was connected to a previous interaction with police.

Family members told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the Army veteran had been homeless and suffered from mental health issues, but had recently moved to an apartment in Dallas and seemed to be doing better.

Butler’s family said they are happy an arrest was made.