Texas shootout outside library between teens began when one used fake money to buy AR-15, courts docs say

A deadly shootout that left two teenagers dead at a Texas library in December began when one of the teens tried using counterfeit money to buy an AR-15 rifle, prosecutors said.

Obbie Perez, 17, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the Dec. 30 shooting deaths of Angel Solis and Elijah Martinez, both 15, according to court documents obtained by FOX Dallas.

Perez was arrested Friday.

Perez allegedly drove Martinez to the Mountain Creek Branch Library in Dallas to meet Solis to purchase the rifle. During the transaction, Solis gave Martinez a duffle bag with the rifle inside, the documents said.

In exchange, Martinez paid Solis with fake money, authorities said. At some point, the two began shooting at each other.

Both were hit. An arrest affidavit said Perez then hid a 9 mm pistol in the bushes before calling 911.

When authorities arrived, he allegedly gave them a different handgun. He initially denied being a witness to the shooting but then allegedly admitted to investigators that he knew Martinez was going to give Solis fake money for the weapon and then try to rob him.

Perez is being held at the Dallas County jail on $2 million bond, according to jail records.