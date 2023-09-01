Texas shopping center shooting leaves at least 2 dead, multiple injured

Two people were killed and at least three others were injured after a shooting at a Texas shopping center.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the Arboretum Shopping Center shortly after 5 p.m. after shots were fired.

“APD resources are working to stabilize the scene,” an APD social media post said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another adult was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

There was no threat to the public, police said.