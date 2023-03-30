Texas special education teacher fatally shot after lunging at police with makeshift weapon: report

A burglary suspect, who was identified as a special education teacher, was fatally shot after he reportedly lunged at police with a sharp-edged weapon that resembled a makeshift knife during a Monday incident in DeSoto, Texas.

DeSoto police responded after residents reported a burglary taking place in their home early that morning, according to KFDW.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect, 47-year-old Michael Nunez, was nowhere to be found at the residence. But police soon caught up to Nunez, who was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a homemade weapon that took on the appearance of a knife.

According to officials, Nunez charged police and attempted to stab one of the officers who was trying to take the suspect into custody. The move, police said, prompted the officer to fear for his life and fire on Nunez.

Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures to save Nunez, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for Nunez, a teacher at Moises E. Molina High School in southwest Dallas, is unknown at this time.

Per police policy, the officer that fired the fatal shot is on paid administrative leave.

The DeSoto Police Department requested that the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division assist in the investigation. The two departments are conducting independent investigations, the police report says.

Nunez, according to the Dallas Morning News, took employment with the Dallas Independent School District in 2003.

Jeremy Hass, a longtime friend of Nunez, told the outlet that Nunez’s behavior was wildly out of character.

“He had impeccable character, and he was willing to help anybody – just overall a good guy,” Hass said, adding that he had spoken to Nunez’s family after the fatal shooting. Nunez’s family said he might have been struggling with his mental health in the days leading up to the incident. Hass himself said that Nunez didn’t “seem like himself” over the weekend.

“This is not Mike,” Hass said. “He’s not a violent person; he’s not a criminal.”

According to Chris Huerta, a DeSoto police spokesperson, authorities arrested Nunez on Sunday evening for “throwing over trash cans” in a public park and noted that the Sunday night incident was the first time law enforcement encountered Nunez.

Police have yet to say whether they will release body-camera footage of the incident.