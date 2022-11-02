Texas state troopers stop Uber carrying five illegal immigrants in alleged human smuggling operation

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped an alleged human smuggling attempt by an Uber driver who officials say had five illegal immigrants in the back of his car.

A trooper noticed five people sitting in the car, as well as in the trunk of the black Jeep SUV when attempting to address a traffic violation on Oct. 27 at 11:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the trooper determined that the passengers were illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Officials say that the driver of the black Jeep SUV told troopers that he was “selected by a client” to pick the passengers up at the Riverside Cafe parking lot, which is near the Rio Grande. According to officials, the driver said that he was going to drop off the passengers at the La Plaza Mall parking lot.

The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, also showed the “route, client profile, and drop off location” to the trooper.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers turned over the five illegal immigrants, which include four males and one female, to the United States Border Patrol.

Christopher Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told Fox News Digital that the driver wasn’t arrested, adding that the law enforcement agency doesn’t believe he was involved directly in the human smuggling attempt.

Olivarez added that the driver remained calm through the incident, and troopers didn’t find anything that would tie him to a potential crime.

“Criminal Smuggling Organizations have been able to expand their criminal enterprise and further exploit illegal immigrants for profit. Human smuggling has increased drastically, and criminals are advancing their smuggling methods involving vehicles, commercial trucks, trains, planes, and ride shares involving Uber. Human smuggling is a multi-billion dollar trade and more profitable than drug smuggling,” Olivarez said.

A spokesperson for Uber told Fox News Digital that ride-sharing applications and services aren’t “immune” to human trafficking issues.

“Human trafficking and smuggling are global issues with devastating impacts on communities. Rideshare is not immune to these societal challenges, which is why we continue to do our part to raise awareness through education which can help drivers spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. Also, drivers can cancel trips if they feel unsafe, and we have a dedicated Public Safety Team ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” the spokesperson said.