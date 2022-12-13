Texas suspends Chris Beard as men’s basketball head coach following assault arrest

The University of Texas suspended men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard following his arrest for assault on a family member early Monday morning.

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice,” the school said in a statement, via ESPN.

In turn, associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for against Rice on Monday night and beyond.

The 49-year-old Beard was booked into Travis County Jail around 5:18 a.m. on a third-degree charge of assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation, according to inmate records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

A disturbance was called in to 911 after midnight, though it was deemed “no longer ongoing” and one individual had left the home. Officers had located a woman later who claimed she had been “assaulted and strangled” by Beard.

Beard was later seen released from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

Beard’s attorney denied the charges placed on his client.

“Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges,” his attorney said via the Austin American-Statesman. “He should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

Beard is allowed to speak to the victim but must stay at least 200 yards away from the resident where police were contacted from, per ESPN.

Beard’s coaching career has had several solid accolades, including the 2019 NCAA Championship Game appearance with Texas tech and a 2018 Elite Eight spot. He landed with Texas in April 2021, where he went 22-12 in his first season. The Longhorns won their First Round NCAA tournament game against Virginia Tech before falling to Purdue in the second round.

Beard is 164-72 as a Division I head coach.

The Longhorns, who were placed No. 7 on the latest AP Top 25 poll, are currently 7-1 to start the 2022-23 season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.