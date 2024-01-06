Texas Tech says Pop Isaacs ‘remains in good standing’ amid lawsuit for alleged sexual assault of minor: report

A civil lawsuit has accused Texas Tech sophomore Pop Isaacs of sexually assaulting a minor. A copy of the lawsuit was first obtained by ESPN.

The alleged incident took place in November during a Red Raiders team trip to the Bahamas. The team traveled to Paradise Island to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament.

The alleged victim was 17 years old at the time. An individual must be at least 16-years-old in order to give consent in the Bahamas. However, the lawsuit states that the female was under the influence at the time, negating her ability to give consent.

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages. Texas Tech released a statement on Friday saying that Isaacs, “remains in good standing.”

The lawsuit also stated that the plaintiffs contacted Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland on December 14. He then reported the incident to athletic director Kirby Hocutt and other university officials. Isaacs has played in four games since then.

The school said in its statement the accusation was “immediately and properly” reported to its Title IX office, and that an investigation began promptly.

The athletic department “reached out to the Title IX office on two occasions and was informed both times that, based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from university activities, including basketball competition,” the statement said.

The school said its Title IX investigation will continue until it is completed, “regardless of the civil lawsuit.”

The lawsuit was filed in Lubbock County by the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted.

The lawsuit alleges a Texas Tech booster bought alcoholic drinks for Isaacs and a teammate. They were in a room with two girls, ages 17 and 16. The lawsuit says that Isaacs and the 17-year-old went to another room, where she was sexually assaulted after she “attempted to fight him off,” according to the ESPN report.

The Red Raiders played three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, losing to Villanova before defeating Northern Iowa and Michigan.

Isaacs, a 20-year-old sophomore from Las Vegas, is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. He is 10th in the Big 12 in scoring and shared conference player of the week honors this week with West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

