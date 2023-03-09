Texas Tech’s Mark Adams steps down after controversy over Bible reference

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams resigned Wednesday night following controversy over a Bible reference he used referencing a slave and master when talking to a player.

Adams was initially suspended for the comment over the weekend, but things went it a step further. He was also accused of spitting on a player – something he denied doing.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Adams was suspended for using what the school called “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” toward a student-athlete. The school said Adams was attempting to encourage the student-athlete, who was not named, “to be more receptive to coaching.” The school said Adams “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

The coach explained to Stadium on Sunday he was quoting a verse from the Bible and told one of the players there is “always a master and a servant.” He added that he was just “quoting scripture” when talking about a player being coachable.

“I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams told Stadium. “I was quoting the Bible about that.”

Texas Tech said in a statement that Adams apologized for the incident, but he clarified that he addressed the issue but “didn’t apologize.”

Adams took the head coaching job at the start of the 2021-22 season, replacing Chris Beard who took the Texas Longhorns job. The Red Raiders made it to the national championship in 2019, only to lose to Virginia.

He was also under fire for another alleged incident in which he was accused of spitting on a player.

Adams said he may have “slobbered” on a player during the game by accident as he was battling a cold, according to Stadium. He told the outlet he did not remember telling the player, “I can spit on you whenever I want to.”

Corey Williams was named interim coach.

Texas Tech finished the regular season 16-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big 12 Conference.