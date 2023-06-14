Texas teen killed parents, siblings because he was afraid they ‘were going to eat him’: court docs

A Texas teenager accused of killing his parents and two siblings feared they were “going to eat him,” according to court documents.

Cesar Olalde, 18, is jailed on capital murder charges in the shooting of his mother, father, sister and brother, FOX Austin reported.

On May 23, officers in Nash, Texas, responded to a call of multiple people dead and another barricaded inside a home. When officers arrived, they found all four family members dead.

They were identified as Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister, Lisbet Olalde, and 5-year-old brother, Oliver Olalde.

“It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and [had been dragged] to the bathroom,” according to an affidavit obtained by the New York Post. Multiple spent cartridge casings were found throughout the home, and “blood spatter on multiple surfaces.”

Joseph Flieder, a colleague of Lisbet Olalde, was trying to check on her before officers responded to the scene after she missed work that day.

Olalde threatened that witness at gunpoint before they were able to escape, the news report said. The witness told authorities that Olalde allegedly said he killed his family because they were cannibals and “were going to eat him.”

During the standoff, Olalde allegedly admitted to the shootings. He is being held on $10 million bond.