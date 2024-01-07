Texas teen severely burned after gasoline thrown on fire has passed away, family says

A North Texas teen girl who was severely burned last week after another teen threw a pan filled with gasoline onto a fire has passed away, according to her family.

Madison Lewis’ mother said her 17-year-old daughter died early Sunday morning surrounded by her family.

Lewis sustained burns to 90% during a holiday gathering over the break when a boy threw a pan filled with gasoline onto a fire, her mother said.

“I thought it was a cup at first, but now I found out that it was an actual pan full of gasoline into the barrel, and they say that it just exploded and just went in her direction,” she said. “It was devastating. Completely burned her whole body.”

Per FOX 4, Lewis went into a medically-induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Doctors took the teen out of the coma and she made some small movements with her tongue, before she was put back into the medically-induced coma.

“Maddy’s journey was marked by an unwavering spirit, resilience, and a courage that inspired all who knew her,” reads an online obituary. “Despite facing formidable challenges, she confronted each obstacle with a determination that left a lasting impact on everyone touched by her grace. Her precious body, tired from the arduous battle, found solace as the good Lord called her home.”

A donation has been set up to help the girl’s family pay for funeral expenses.