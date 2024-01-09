Texas teenager shot, killed just 3 weeks after giving birth; police search for suspect

Dallas, Texas law enforcement officials said they are searching for a 17-year-old male who is wanted for allegedly murdering a high school girl over the weekend who reportedly gave birth just three weeks ago.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that 17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood was shot and killed on Sunday morning in the southeast section of Oak Cliff.

The station learned from sources close to the family that Hood gave birth three weeks ago.

The Dallas Police Department said at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Grambling Drive.

Investigators learned Hood had been shot by a suspect who fled the scene.

Responding emergency crews tended to Hood, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said a further investigation identified 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright as the suspect, adding that an arrest warrant had been issued for Wright on the charge of murder.

Police said the investigation into the murder is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or by email at andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

The station reported that Hood was a student at Lancaster High School and was a member of the Tigerette Drill Team.