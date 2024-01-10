Texas teen’s ‘on-again-off-again’ boyfriend arrested, charged with her murder weeks after she gave birth

The “on-again-off-again” boyfriend of a Texas teenager murdered just weeks after giving birth has been arrested, according to a report.

Trevon Wright, 17, was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken to the Dallas County Jail, according to Dallas police. He was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood, who was shot and killed at a home in the southeast section of Oak Cliff on Sunday morning.

Hood gave birth three weeks prior to the shooting. She and Wright’s tumultuous relationship occurred over the last two years, an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 states.

The mother of the Lancaster High School junior, who was a member of the Tigerette Drill Team, told investigators her daughter had just learned Wright was not the father of her newborn daughter and planned to tell him Jan. 7.

Wright had previously believed the baby was his, the arrest documents state. It is also noted that Hood’s mother found her daughter with a gunshot wound in her locked bedroom after finding the window open with a screen pushed out.

Hood, who aspired to dance at the collegiate level, left behind seven siblings and was happy to be a mother, local NBC 5 reported.

“Goofy, funny, she always had us laughing,” sister Jalaya Williams told the local TV station. “Kea was a celebrity! She was everything.”

Police have not said how or where they tracked down Wright, nor if a weapon was recovered from him. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.