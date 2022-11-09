Texas teens suspected in killing elderly woman in hit-and-run crash

An elderly woman in Dallas, Texas, was killed in a horrific hit-and-run involving three young suspects.

On Monday at approximately 11 a.m., 82-year-old Florence Kelly was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign and slammed into the victim’s car in northwest Dallas.

The suspect was driving a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon with the Texas license plate PKH5392.

The suspect and two young female passengers got out of their wrecked car and ran, leaving a 13-year-old girl who was pinned inside the wrecked vehicle.

The Dallas Police Department said the young girl was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Authorities released images of the three suspects on Tuesday and requested the public’s assistance in identifying the teens.

Dallas police said they hope to question the 13-year-old and use vehicle registration information to locate them.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.