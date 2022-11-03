Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV

WATCH THE ARRESTS ABOVE

A Texas state trooper busted up a Halloween human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.

Two suspected smugglers were arrested, one of whom is a known gang member, after three occupants of a packed Mercedes-Benz SUV attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

There were six illegal immigrants discovered in the vehicle – four men, a woman and the boy. They were transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The alleged smugglers are Donna Dulce Sanchez, a 42-year-old Houston woman, and Robert Anthony Garcia, 41, of Palacios. He is “a confirmed Tango Blast gang member,” according to authorities. The trooper also recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol in the glove box.



Video of the incident shows the SUV driving for more than 40 seconds before pulling over into the shoulder. Four people immediately hop out and run.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed in ensuring the safety of children who are exploited, victimized, and trafficked by criminal smuggling organizations for profit,” Staff Lt. Christopher Olivarez said in a statement. “Through Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border initiative, Texas DPS will continue to combat these criminal organizations who are empowered by open border policies.”

Smuggling incidents have become increasingly visible as border crossings surge.

On Wednesday, two days after the Zavala County stop, Houston police responded to a shooting involving a group of smuggled persons being held at a hotel.

Responding officers arrested nine people at the scene but were working to determine who were the victims and who were the suspects, according to authorities.

At least three men had been shot, including one who escaped the hotel and begged for help at an IHOP restaurant nearby.

South of the border, Mexican authorities revealed this week they found more than 120 migrants crammed into the back of a big-rig truck with no ventilation and headed for the U.S. border.

