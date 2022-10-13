Texas troopers apprehend 15 illegal immigrants seen on video fleeing work truck

Texas authorities nabbed 15 illegal immigrants during a recent attempt to smuggle them into the United States as they bailed out of the vehicle and tried to flee.

Dashcam and bodycam footage released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Oct. 7 vehicle chase in Kingsville between the alleged smuggler in a work truck and DPS troopers.

The truck stopped on the side of a rain-slicked road and the driver is seen running away. He was wearing a white construction hat in an effort to blend in as a construction worker, a DPS spokesperson told Fox News.

ACLU, LEGAL GROUPS SUING BIDEN ADMIN FOR DENYING LEGAL REPRESENTATION TO DETAINED MIGRANTS

In another portion of the dashcam footage, several people are seen exiting the truck from the roof and running away.

Authorities said they fled into a nearby brush.

TEXAS HUMAN SMUGGLING BY PLANE BECOMING MORE COMMON AS MIGRANTS TRY ‘TO AVOID DETECTION’: BORDER OFFICIALS

The footage then shows several migrants being held by troopers near the trucks. Someone is heard telling them in Spanish not to move. In total, 15 migrants were apprehended and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. No one was reported injured, DPS said.

The driver of the truck was not caught.

Earlier this week, border agents discovered a group of illegal immigrants hidden inside a grain hopper rail car in Texas. The discovery was made in Hebbronville, which is about an hour’s drive from the Mexican border.