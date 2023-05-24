Texas woman allegedly kills husband with hammer after being asked to sign divorce papers

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge after hitting her husband with a hammer when she went to his home to sign divorce papers, authorities said.

My Tran was arrested Tuesday at the scene in Arlington, FOX Dallas reported.

Officers were called about a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trial.

Tran allegedly called 911 to inform authorities she hit her husband on the head with a hammer.

Responding officers found the unidentified 45-year-old man in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trans was outside and detained, Investigators said she was asked to go to the apartment to sign the divorce papers.

Authorities have not released details about what may have led to the killing.