Texas woman buried deceased disabled teen son, hid death from authorities, police say

A Texas woman is accused of burying her deceased disabled teenage son and not informing authorities he had died.

The Lago Vista Police Department said Veronica Marie Soriano, 34, is charged with second-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence related to a human corpse, FOX Austin reported. She was terminated from her position in the Lago Vista Public Works Department after the arrest warrant was issued.

In March, Child Protective Services and police officers were sent to Soriano’s home for a welfare check on her 16-year-old son. The boy was described as physically and intellectually challenged, and was bedridden. The check was promoted after CPS was notified the boy had not received treatment since 2021.

Soriano’s daughter told authorities her younger brother was visiting her grandfather’s home in Georgia after calling her mother. When they called the grandfather, he said the boy was with him. He later recanted after CPS had Georgia officials conduct a welfare check there.

Shortly after, Soriano allegedly called CPS to report her son had died. She said she came home from the store with her 3-year-old child and found him unresponsive. Out of concern for the young child, a welfare check was performed at the home, but no one was there.

That night, officers in the Austin suburb of Georgetown found Soriano with two shovels, a pickaxe and other tools in her vehicle. A search warrant later uncovered an empty charcoal bag, a bottle with white powder, a plastic scoop with powder residue and other items.

Detectives received a Google Maps photo the next day with a marker where the boy was possibly buried. At the site — an empty lot roughly 16 miles from Lago Vista — police said they found a mound of dirt that had been covered with rocks.

A body was found underneath and was surrounded by charcoal briquets and wood chips, and was covered with a white, powdery substance. Authorities believe the body was buried between Feb. 25 and March 10.

“I just really think it’s disgusting. I think that, for a mother, if a person has a child in an unstable condition, they need to make sure that they have the strength and if they don’t, they need to get help from someone,” a neighbor told 15 News.