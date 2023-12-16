Texas woman fatally shoots 14-year-old who tried to burglarize home: police

A Texas woman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy who allegedly tried to burglarize her home in the early hours of Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

The woman had called 911 to report an attempted burglary not long before the shooting, FOX 4 reported. Police were then called back to the apartment complex by the woman after the shooting.

The teen was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

She is cooperating with police and no arrests have been made, police said.

Police said the woman had previously reported attempted break-ins at her apartment.

The teen, who remains unidentified, was an eighth-grader at a local middle school and his mother told FOX 4 he sneaked out of the house that night, and she didn’t realize he was gone until the next morning.

“I connect with these kids like that,” youth mentor Durwyn Lamb told FOX 4.

Lamb said he was supposed to have a mentoring session with the teen that same day and received a text from the teen’s teacher about his death just before he left for school.

“Today was just like ‘Dang. I wasn’t expecting that. Even though I expect that, unfortunately, in the community and the culture, I wasn’t expecting that today,” Lamb added. “And that hurt me.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Forth Worth Police Department.