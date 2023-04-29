Texas woman Sarah Hartsfield accused of killing 5th husband with insulin

A former soldier, who’s been married five times, is accused of using insulin to allegedly kill her diabetic husband, prosecutors said.

Sarah Hartsfield, a 48-year-old retired Army sergeant living in Chamber County, Texas, was charged with murder after she allegedly poisoned Joseph Hartsfield with high levels of insulin and waited four to six hours before calling 911, ABC 13 in Houston reported.

Joseph’s obituary says he died in a hospital “due to complications of an ischemic stroke, with his loving wife at his side.”

Army Cpt. Alfonz Markovics, who was Hartsfield’s supervisor in the military, told KPRC 2 in an interview this week that it was more of a surprise that she got caught.

“It was a little bit of a surprise, but [at second thought] it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she finally got busted’,” Cpt. Markovics told KPRC 2. “The surprise was that she got caught.”

Hartsfield has been behind bars in a Texas jail since her arrest in February. She pleaded not guilty to murder and being held on $4.5 million bond.

Meanwhile, investigators in Minnesota are re-examining two cases tied to Hartsfield from 2018.

One was the May 2018 fatal shooting of her then-fiance David Bragg, which prosecutors initially ruled a justifiable self-defense shooting.

The other involves the January 2018 death of Rebecca Kunze, who was married to Sarah’s fourth husband, and an unexplained fire that burned down their home a few months after Kunze died.

Todd County, Minnesota Sheriff Michael Allen told NBC’s “Dateline” that the cases were reopened “in light of new information,” but no new charges have been filed.

George told “Dateline” that Kunze died of a heart valve problem and that he had nothing to do with her death, NBC News reported.

The accusations against Hartsfield, along with her previous husbands’ claims, paint her as black widow, although she has maintained her innocence.

Titus Knoernschild, who was Sarah’s first husband before their divorce in 1996, said, “I’m very surprised I got out of the marriage alive,” according to NBC News.

In between husband number three and husband number four, Sarah was briefly engaged to Bragg before she killed him on May 9, 2018.

She told police that Bragg fired a gun at her, and she immediately shot him.

Chambers County, Texas Sheriff’s Office said statement after her arrest that their investigation and “additional inconsistencies as well as other determining factors made the illness appear more suspicious in nature.”

“Sadly, the patient identified as Joseph Hartsfield, of Beach City, died as the result of what the Sheriff’s Office believes to be foul play.”

A day before her arrest, she tagged Joseph in a Facebook post with a funny picture. She also wrote dozens of posts after his death about how she missed him.

Intrigue into Sarah’s saga took over the true-crime community over the weekend after “Dateline” aired its special about her on Friday.