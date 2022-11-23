Texas woman sets boyfriend’s house ablaze after another woman answers his phone: Police

A Texas woman set her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone while they were talking on FaceTime, authorities said.

Senaida Soto, 23, is charged with burglary habitation-force – a second-degree felony – and arson – a first-degree felony, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to an arson call in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in San Antonio at about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner told authorities that Soto broke in, set the house on fire, and stole several items. The sheriff’s office said Soto was in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.

Soto was on FaceTime with her boyfriend when another woman – who later turned out to be his relative – answered his phone, the sheriff’s office said. Soto became upset, went over to her boyfriend’s house and lit the couch in the living room on fire, the sheriff’s office said.

A still photo from a video of the fire shows the flames appearing to spread to the rest of the home. The fire ultimately caused more than $50,000 worth of damages.

While the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend: “I hope your house is okay.”

The Fire Marshall’s Office helped sheriff’s deputies with the arson investigation. BSCO issued two warrants for Soto’s arrest on Monday.

Online records show she remains in custody on $165,000 bond. It wasn’t clear if she had retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.