Thanksgiving weekend weather to bring West, Plains storm conditions

We’re setting up for an active weather pattern this Thanksgiving weekend, bringing heavy snow and rain across the West.

Meanwhile, a significant storm starting Wednesday will delay travelers from the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley and move over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the weekend.

Moderate-to-heavy snow will fall on the backside of the storm over the Southwest and into the Texas Panhandle.

Weather conditions will be great for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the first round of rain moves into the Northeast on Friday.

