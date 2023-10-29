‘That wasn’t a dream’: Michigan woman mistakes husband’s $1M lottery win for dream

A dream-come-true for a Michigan family, a dream so real that the wife was unsure whether she was still asleep after her husband shared the news.

“I usually play Powerball every drawing,” 78-year-old Charles Wolthuis said in a news release. “I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers right when I woke up the morning after the drawing.

To double-check his discovery, Wolthuis checked in with his daughter.

“I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched five numbers, but I wasn’t sure what I’d won,” he continued. “I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is for matching five numbers. It was quiet for a minute, and then she said: ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’”

No one was more surprised with Wolthuis’s news that he won $1 million after matching the five white balls in the October 2 Powerball drawing than his wife, Jean.

“I woke up my wife and told her we won $1 million, but she thought I was kidding and went back to bed,” he added. “When she woke up, she told me she had a dream that we won the Lottery. I said: ‘We did! That wasn’t a dream, we won $1 million!’”

Wolthuis said he plans to buy a new truck with his winnings.

According to a news release, Wolthuis bought the winning ticket at Purk’s, located at 875 East Lincoln in Ionia, Michigan.