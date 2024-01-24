‘The Rock’ reflects on joining TKO board, talks never being satisfied

Dwayne Johnson reflected Tuesday on joining the TKO board and getting the rights to use the most electrifying nickname in sports entertainment, “The Rock.”

The announcement of Johnson joining the board of directors for TKO came earlier Tuesday. Additionally, TKO said it entered into a “services and merchandise agreement” with Johnson, sparking rumors he may return to in-ring action to eventually face off against Roman Reigns.

For now, Johnson was focused on being present.

“It’s a very big moment for me personally, big moment for my family, big moment for us I think, for Nick and I as partners with TKO too as well,” Johnson told Fox News Channel’s Will Cain from the New York Stock Exchange. “It was a big announcement joining the board and some of the other things showcasing the power of what that could be especially in the business that I love and that I know that Nick loves in this world of WWE and professional wrestling.”

Johnson also discussed never being satisfied, as being on the board is far from the only hat the former WWE champion is wearing these days.

“We talked about this idea that you never arrive and I think a lot of us are wired in that way whether it’s really vocal or internal. But this idea that, I don’t know if I’m really satisfied, you’ve reached the North Star, you finally get there and you think, ‘yeah I’m on top of the mountain, this is great … I think there’s more mountain.’ And you look around and you think there’s more to do,” he said.

Johnson made a special appearance on the “Day 1” episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Jan. 1 earlier this month and cut a promo that suggested he was going after the so-called “Head of the Table” in Reigns.

He has not been in the ring since, but the new appointment is an interesting note ahead of one of WWE’s signature premium live events, the Royal Rumble.

